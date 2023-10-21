Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

