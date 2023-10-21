Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,865 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

