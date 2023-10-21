Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,246,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

