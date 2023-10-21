Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,313 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

