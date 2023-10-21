Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,955 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

