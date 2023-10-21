Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 45,407 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

