Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VNQI opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

