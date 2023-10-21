Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,733,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHH opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

