Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.66. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

