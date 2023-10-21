Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHF opened at $32.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

