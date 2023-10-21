Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

