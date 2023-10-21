Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s 5th Largest Position

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the quarter. Pardes Biosciences comprises approximately 5.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 1.34% of Pardes Biosciences worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.