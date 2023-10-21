Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Up 0.7%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKIUF

Parkland Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.