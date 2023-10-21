Patrick Largier Buys 10,000 Shares of Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Largier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.47 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of A$234,670.00 ($148,525.32).

Quickstep Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.19.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across a range of composite, bonded, and conventional metal aircraft structures to defense, government, and commercial aircraft operators; and advanced composite based engineering and manufacturing services.

