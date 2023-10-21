Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,618 shares of company stock worth $2,227,632. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

