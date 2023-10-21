Paul E. Shapiro Sells 1,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TOL opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

