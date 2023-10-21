PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $160.00. 5,486,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.