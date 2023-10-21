PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.