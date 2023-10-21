PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT opened at $6.10 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 159.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,140,234 shares in the company, valued at $32,691,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,768 shares of company stock worth $436,959.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

