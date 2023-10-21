Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
