Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMGYF

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

About Perpetual Energy

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.