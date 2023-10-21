Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 39,407,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

