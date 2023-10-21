Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 1.3%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.28). 53,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 368,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.90 ($0.28).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -278.75, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £985.44 ($1,203.66). In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,417.69 ($7,838.88). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £985.44 ($1,203.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,343 shares of company stock valued at $835,661. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.