Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

