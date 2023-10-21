Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Critical Contrast

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plaza Retail REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dividends

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.11%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 215.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.65 4.08 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.49 $29.72 million $0.51 28.29

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 16.27% 2.47% 1.31%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

