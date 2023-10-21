PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Shares Down 4.2%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

PLDT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.