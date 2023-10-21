Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.08 and its 200-day moving average is $351.75. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

