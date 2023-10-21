Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of COO stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.58 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.