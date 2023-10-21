Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.58 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.