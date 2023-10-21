Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,800,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

