Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

