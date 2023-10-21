Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 148,764 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Biogen at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.
Insider Transactions at Biogen
In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
