Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 221,935 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,595,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.