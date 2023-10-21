Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 267,546 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 267,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

