Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $20.75 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 608,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

