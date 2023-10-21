Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $30.19 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 379,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IFF opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.