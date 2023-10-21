Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 415,080 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,481,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,181 shares of company stock worth $43,297,380 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

