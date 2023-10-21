Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $22.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.



