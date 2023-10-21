Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $32.97 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,968,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

