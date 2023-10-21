Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 353,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARES opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.08 per share, with a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.