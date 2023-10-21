Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $39.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

