Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $521.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

