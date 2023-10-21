Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 9th

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:PTBS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Potomac Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

