Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

