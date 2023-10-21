Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.34% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 1,260,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

