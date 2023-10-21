ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.20

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 533652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

