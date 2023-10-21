Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.28 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 25.6% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 378,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

