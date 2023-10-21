Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 51,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 55,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
