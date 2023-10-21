Raymond James Begins Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. Applied Materials has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

