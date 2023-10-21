Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $95.56 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

