Raymond James Raises Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $15.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Trading Down 1.0 %

AROC opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archrock has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

