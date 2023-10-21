RBB Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

